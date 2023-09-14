The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BAND SELECT.jpg

The Infamouse Stringdusters will perform at the Paramount in Ashland on Monday, Sept. 18.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — For the last 17 years, the Infamous Stringdusters have brought their open-minded, progressive roots music to venues around the country while staying intact as a band.

On Monday, Sept. 18, the original lineup of Andy Falco on guitar, Andy Hall on resonator guitar, Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Jeremy Garrett on the fiddle and Travis Book on the bass and vocals will perform at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $20 to $50. The historic Paramount is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you