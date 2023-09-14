ASHLAND — For the last 17 years, the Infamous Stringdusters have brought their open-minded, progressive roots music to venues around the country while staying intact as a band.
On Monday, Sept. 18, the original lineup of Andy Falco on guitar, Andy Hall on resonator guitar, Chris Pandolfi on banjo, Jeremy Garrett on the fiddle and Travis Book on the bass and vocals will perform at the Paramount Arts Center. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $20 to $50. The historic Paramount is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
The Infamous Stringdusters can best be described as a progressive bluegrass band that has the freedom to take their original music to whatever place they are inspired to take it, often adding aspects of other musical genres into their groove.
When they do a concert, especially at an indoor performing arts center, they bring power and fun with their music augmented by a light show and other visuals.
“We have a real and shared vision of what it is that we want to do musically and personally, and with the kind of places that we want to play in,” Travis Book said. “We always take the time to get back in touch with one another to figure out what our goals are, and see if we are achieving them. And, we also create space between us and encourage each other to scratch our own itches with solo projects on our own time. As for this current era, I think that we are entering a golden age of string band music. The music is in good hands now, it is fun to get pushed by these younger bands, and it is fun to be a part of that culture. It is a remarkable time to be an acoustic musician.”
Along the way, the Infamous Stringdusters have won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Album of the Year Award and Song of the Year Award, and not long before the pandemic hit, the group won a Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album for their “Laws of Gravity” recording.
The roots of their sound can be traced back to the newgrass movement of the 1970s made popular by innovators such as Sam Bush and the New Grass Revival, John Hartford, and the legendary “Old and In The Way” album released in 1975 that featured David Grisman, Jerry Garcia, Vassar Clements, John Kahn and Peter Rowan.
Years later, the progressive bluegrass label was pushed forward by groups like Leftover Salmon and the Yonder Mountain String Band. The Infamous Stringdusters represent the bridge between those bands and the current stars of the progressive roots music scene exemplified by Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.
“We had models before us,” Book said. “I came up on the music of Leftover Salmon, The String Cheese Incident and the Yonder Mountain String Band. I had a revelation at a Yonder Mountain show when I was 23. I was at their concert and I kind of looked around and I was like, ‘Oh. Hey. I see what is going on here. I see how this works. I want to do this.’ And, I had the hubris to think that I could do it. The Stringdusters, just like the bands that are coming after us, were derivative of musicians like Béla Fleck, Tony Rice, Sam Bush, and Leftover Salmon. All of us in our group, to varying degrees, we all came from somewhere musically.”
Book is excited to see what’s in store with the current younger generation of musicians, and proud of what the Infamous Stringdusters have added to the timeline — but they aren’t ready to hand over the torch just yet. Just a couple of days after their appearance at the Paramount on Monday, the Infamous Stringdusters will perform at the Grand Ole Opry. From there, the group’s tour takes them from Minnesota to Oregon, then California, then to the sold-out Strings and Sol Festival in Mexico.
Just like the Infamous Stringdusters were influenced by the bands that came before them, the group is happy to see this vibrant, current younger generation of progressive roots artists that has risen up in recent years to keep the music flowing.
“I hang out a lot at this music venue that I play at in Brevard, North Carolina, called 185 King Street, where my partner also works,” said Book, about the place where he records most of his acclaimed “Travis Book Happy Hour” live concert series. “On Mondays, the venue does not feature live music, so sometimes they will just play archived concerts that were broadcast live on nugs.net portal. More than once, when a Stringdusters concert is being played, someone will say, ‘That Billy Strings jam was sick.’ Sometimes, you will hear elements of what we do in a Billy Strings show, although that man transcends everything with his own music. Billy was on tour with Greensky Bluegrass years ago and, like us, he said, ‘OK, I see what’s happening here, and I can do my own version of this.’ Now, Billy Strings is bigger than everyone in bluegrass combined in history.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.