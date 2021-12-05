HUNTINGTON — The Recording Academy gets most of its yearly press for its prime-time Grammy Awards show every winter when awards for the most popular pop music of the day are presented onstage and honored with nominations and trophies, along with a red carpet fashion show and musical mashups.
While several Grammys are given out during the prime-time awards show, many music categories do not make it to that live event.
One category that gets the attention of people in the Tri-State is the bluegrass category.
The following are the five recordings nominated Nov. 23 by the Recording Academy for the Bluegrass Album of the Year Award, and many of the nominees have a connection to West Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
‘Renewal’ by Billy Strings
A musician still in his 20s, Strings has an open mind about American roots music, much like the newgrass musicians of the 1970s.
Yes, Strings and his band go off the deep end with their jams at times, but with every show, they bring in the great songs of traditional bluegrass groups such as The Stanley Brothers, Bill Monroe and his Bluegrass Boys, Tony Rice, Doc Watson and more.
Unlike some jamgrass bands that take a classic bluegrass song and send it into the twilight zone, Strings gets out on the far limb of the tree first before landing the jam with a fired-up, traditional bluegrass tune.
Strings is bringing more new folks into the bluegrass scene than anything since the rise of Del McCoury and the success of the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” movie soundtrack 20 years ago.
‘My Bluegrass Heart’ by Béla Fleck
Fleck is an artist who has explored jazz with Chick Corea; written classical pieces for symphony orchestra; led the way with alternative roots music with his band The Flecktones; and even made a movie about traveling Africa in search of the origins of the banjo. Yet Fleck made his bones playing bluegrass music after hearing Flatt and Scruggs play the theme from “The Beverly Hillbillies” TV show as he grew up in New York City.
Once he began to master the banjo, he made his way to Kentucky. There, he moved to Lexington to watch and learn the banjo being played by J.D. Crowe. Then, in 1981, Fleck joined Sam Bush, Pat Flynn and John Cowan in the second version of the group New Grass Revival. Along the way, Fleck released two alternative bluegrass solo albums that made history — “Drive” and “Tales From An Acoustic Planet.”
After a decades-long break from recording his version of bluegrass music, Fleck returns with this 19-cut opus called “My Bluegrass Heart.” The guest musicians on the album include Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Stuart Duncan, Bryan Sutton, Sierra Hull, Billy Strings, Chris Thile, Billy Contreras, Michael Cleveland, Molly Tuttle, Mark Schatz, Cody Kilby, Tony Trischka, David Grisman, Dominick Leslie, and Andy Leftwich.
‘A Tribute to Bill Monroe’ by The Infamous Stringdusters
This album is a perfect example of the adage that if you give young musicians who came up playing traditional bluegrass music a chance to cut their own alternative path in the genre and find their muse, eventually they will come back to the fold and throw down some traditional jams.
Like Strings and Fleck, the Stringdusters play before big crowds at various-sized performance arts venues and arenas. And they are no strangers to the Tri-State as they used to perform at the now-defunct Appalachian Uprising music festival that took place in Scottown, Ohio.
Over the downtime experienced during the pandemic, the Stringdusters decided to record an album that honors the “father of bluegrass music,” Bill Monroe.
‘Music Is What I See’ by Rhonda VincentYou have to admire Vincent, a bluegrass artist who has performed at the Mountaineer Opry many times as well as other venues in the Tri-State. Vincent has earned her title as the “Queen of Bluegrass” by treating her fans right, changing with the times and keeping in touch with fans through social networks. She is also known for reaching out to try and bring the best bluegrass talent into her band.
A previous winner of a Grammy Award who has also received six other Grammy nominations, Vincent used her downtime during the pandemic to produce one of her best albums yet with “Music Is What I See.” Joining Vincent on this recording are members of her band The Rage plus guests, including guitarist Josh Williams, banjo ace Aaron McDaris, bassist Mickey Harris, the award-winning fiddler Hunter Berry, Jeff Partin on resonator guitar and special additions to the album provided by Tim Raybon and the award-winning group The Isaacs.
‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1’ by Sturgill Simpson
There is perhaps no one more “eastern Kentucky” these days than Simpson, and the normally country-music-playing Simpson decided to spend his pandemic time recording three bluegrass albums in a row.
Hailing from Jackson, Kentucky, outside of Lexington, Simpson grew up as a lover of bluegrass music. During the days of lockdown, Simpson brought some of the best bluegrass musicians to the studio and recorded “Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1” and “Vol. 2,” and then recorded an original concept album called “The Ballad Dood and Juanita.” It is the first “Cuttin’ Grass” album, however, that garners Simpson the Grammy nomination this year.
On the recording, Simpson recreates some of his favorite country and rock hits in true bluegrass fashion with the help of West Virginia native and Grammy winner Tim O’Brien on guitar, Mike Bub on expert bass, Mark Howard on guitar, Scott Vestal on the banjo, Stuart Duncan on the fiddle and Sierra Hull on mandolin.
The bluegrass portion of the Grammy Awards happens in a different auditorium earlier on the same day as the nationwide prime-time Grammy Awards program, and it can be watched live online at Grammy.com on Jan. 31, 2022.