ASHLAND — Ashland Community and Technical College was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky Inc.
This grant will be used to award nursing scholarships to 10 students in ACTC’s Associate Degree Nursing program for two semesters per student.
The duration of the grant is from Jan. 1 through Nov. 15, 2022.
“We are so excited to be able to offer these scholarships to our nursing students,” said Brooke Seasor, director of resource development. “This is a critical time in health care, and we appreciate the King’s Daughters and Sons Foundation of Kentucky Inc. for supporting our future nurses by investing in their education at ACTC.”
Scholarships are open to second-year nursing students in the ADN program who have a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Eligible students can contact as_foundation@kctcs.edu for information about applying for scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
