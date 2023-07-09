Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts received the Gatorade Play It Forward grant after being named one of Gatorade’s 2023 West Virginia Players of the Year and has designated the funds to the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance.
Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts was named Gatorade Player of the Year for boys’ cross country in West Virginia.
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Hurricane High School junior Ty Steorts received the Gatorade Play It Forward grant after being named one of Gatorade’s 2023 West Virginia Players of the Year and has designated the funds to the Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance (MMTA).
Steorts won Gatorade Player of the Year for boys’ cross country in West Virginia, and each of the more than 600 Players of the Year recipients nationwide were awarded a $1,000 grant to donate to an organization of their choosing; Steorts chose MMTA. From there, he secured an additional grant for the same organization through Gatorade’s Play it Forward initiative, as all recipients were given the opportunity to submit a video explaining why their chosen organization is deserving of a Spotlight Grant — an additional $10,000.
