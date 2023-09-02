The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia has allocated more than $40,000 in grant funding to empower community organizations to address the issue of youth gambling.

These groups will implement evidence-based curricula to educate young people about gambling risks, dispel common gambling misconceptions, enhance their media literacy about gambling advertisements and familiarize them with the signs of problematic gambling behavior, according to a news release.

