CHARLESTON — The Problem Gambling Help Network of West Virginia has allocated more than $40,000 in grant funding to empower community organizations to address the issue of youth gambling.
These groups will implement evidence-based curricula to educate young people about gambling risks, dispel common gambling misconceptions, enhance their media literacy about gambling advertisements and familiarize them with the signs of problematic gambling behavior, according to a news release.
Locally, Family Resource Networks of Mason County and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) groups in Putnam County are receiving grants.
According to the National Council on Problem Gambling, at least 1 in every 50 West Virginians will experience a gambling addiction, and young people are statistically 2-4 times more susceptible to gambling-related issues than adults. While casinos might not be a common destination for youths, they often engage in activities such as lottery participation, friendly wagers on personal challenges, sports betting, and online gambling. Even though age restrictions are in place, adults frequently facilitate access to such activities. Furthermore, numerous video games that young people play incorporate gambling-like elements.
A recent survey conducted across the state involving approximately 600 teenagers revealed that 85% admitted to gambling, according to the news release. Among those who had gambled, 20% stated that they did so to “make money,” a particularly concerning aspect considering responsible gambling emphasizes understanding gambling as entertainment rather than an investment.
Of the respondents, 20% expressed concerns about a friend or family member’s excessive time or money spent gambling; 4% felt they personally were dedicating too much time or money to gambling; and 10% expressed a desire to quit gambling but lacked the knowledge of how to do so.
