HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Independent Supermarket Petting Farm is returning for its 31st year.
This attraction, owned by the Great American Entertainment Company, claims to have been attended by more than 1 million West Virginians as one of the most visited attractions in state history.
This traveling petting farm brings its animals to communities, traveling from store to store for visitors to pet, feed and enjoy the creatures.
The farm has up to 30 animals that roam freely, including llamas, wallabies, African pygmy goats, exotic sheep, Vietnamese potbellied pigs, bantam chickens, miniature call ducks and miniature deer.
All farm personnel are trained in basic veterinary care, animal husbandry and public relations.
The Great American Entertainment Company was started 36 years ago by David and Dianne Linderman as a way to support their 500-acre wildlife park with over 200 animals and 20 “troubled” teenagers.
The wildlife park was given to them by a woman with terminal cancer who heard about the work they were doing at their dude ranch for troubled teens. The park included lions, tigers, bears, cougars, monkeys and hundreds of other animals.
The couple eventually discovered that taking care of the animals through feeding them, cleaning their living quarters and serving their medical needs transformed their once-troubled teens into responsible people.
According to Dianne, many of these teens are still working for the entertainment company today, which she said has become the No. 1 agriculture-related entertainment company in the country.
“Life is a story, and ours will continue for as long as America allows us to share the love of animals, the need to keep agriculture alive, and the inspiration to learn about farming and entrepreneurship,” Dianne wrote in a letter celebrating the company’s 35 years of success.
Bob Corey, WV Petting Farm Tour coordinator, said the farm usually averages around 2,000 visitors in one day. He said the farm is an “unusual” attraction, because people are allowed to enter the enclosure areas to hug and feed the animals.
“It’s extremely clean and very, very safe and very, very enjoyable,” he said. “It’s a unique experience for young children, especially for older parents who love to see their kids happy.”
What Corey enjoys most about the farm is seeing the smiles on the faces of happy people who enjoy themselves at the farm year after year.
“It never gets old,” he said.
Corey said the farm has earned its place as a tradition with the goal that all participants enjoy this fun family event.
“Everybody remembers, pretty much everybody, the first time they ever encountered something other than their cat or dog,” he said. “Anybody that ever had been on a pony for the first time or anyone who ever came nose to nose with a cow … so it’s an education of farm life Americana.”
The petting farm is free with any item purchased at a participating supermarket and will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily, rain or shine.
Nearby participating locations include:
- West Hamlin FoodFair, Wednesday, June 1, Lincoln Plaza, West Hamlin
- Milton Piggly Wiggly, Thursday, June 2, 18 Perry Morris Square, Milton
- Lavalette FoodFair, Friday, June 3, 4541 5th St. Road, Huntington
- Tower FoodFair in Barboursville, Saturday, June 4, 6350 U.S. 60, Barboursville
- Chapmanville Foodland, Sunday, June 5, 816 Main Street A, Chapmanville
- Man PicPac, Monday, June 6, 78 Mountaineer Hwy., Man
- Eleanor Piggly Wiggly, Friday, June 17, 101 Roosevelt Blvd., Eleanor
For more information, contact Bob Corey, WV Petting Farm Tour Coordinator, at 304-546-1631, or visit the Great American Entertainment Company website.