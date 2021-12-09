IRONTON — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band are ready to bring live music to the masses.
Made of former band students, music teachers, professors and more, these two musical outfits provide a way for musicians who still love to perform to do so.
On Saturday, Dec. 11, the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band will both perform at the Ironton High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m. The venue is located at 1701 S. 7th St. in Ironton, just a couple of blocks from U.S. 52. Sponsored by the Ironton Council for the Arts, the tickets for this Christmas concert are $15 for adults and students are free.
Directing the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is Matt Chaffins.
“I grew up in southern West Virginia in the Princeton-Bluefield area, and then I came to Huntington to study music education at Marshall University,” said Chaffins. “I started school at Marshall in 2002 and have stayed in the area since then. I first found a job teaching music at an elementary school, and later I became the band director at Green High School in Franklin Furnace. This year, I just became the band director at Chesapeake High School.”
While many people can learn to play music at different levels, few have the patience and temperament to teach others.
“Getting to the point where I could teach others how to play music took some time,” said Chaffins. “Once I got some experience doing it, I found that I really enjoy teaching music. When I was in high school, I had the opportunity to tutor younger students, and I did some of that in college as well. After working at various area band camps, I realized that this is what I really want to do. (When you see the look in a kid’s eyes where he finally gets it and makes progress), I love that moment. I also teach beginners in sixth grade and seventh grade, and when the music finally clicks with them and they ‘get it,’ they know it, too, and it is an awesome feeling. You can see it in their eyes, and it is a great experience.”
As for directing the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band, it is more of a situation of bringing together music veterans of many ages to make music in an organized way.
“The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band is a community band that is made up of all volunteers,” said Chaffins. “We have everyone from high school students to retired band directors to musicians up in their 70s in it. It is mostly people who played music in high school or college and don’t have a band to play with anymore. Our philosophy is ‘bring an instrument and let’s play, as long as you can read the music.’ We usually have 60 to 70 musicians in the band, but that went down due to the COVID pandemic. But now, we still have about 50 musicians in the group. While … ‘symphonic’ is in our name, we call ourselves a concert band because we have no stringed instruments in the mix. But we are a full-sized concert band with flutes and clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, trombones, tubas and percussion.”
At the Christmas show, both the concert band and the sister jazz band will perform.
“The jazz band will start first, as they are doing about five songs or so, then we will take a short intermission before the concert band performs,” said Chaffins. “It will be about an hour and a half concert including the intermission in the middle.
“We begin rehearsing for the Christmas concert in September, and I will search for music before that. Sometimes I will talk to other band directors and check the music stores for any new holiday music that may have arrived. That way we can feature both new Christmas music as well as some classics.”
Everybody in the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band and Jazz Band is thrilled to be able to play together again as this will be the first concert for both groups in two years.
“Because COVID shut us down, this will be our first concert since Christmastime two years ago,” said Chaffins. “So, we are all excited about it and I am excited about it. We’re glad that we can get together again and perform live music.”
For more information, look for the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band page on Facebook.