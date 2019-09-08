HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Museum of Art are teaming up to offer a family-friendly outdoor event.
The next hike in the Park District's seasonal series is a Fall Wonders Hike at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. The GHPRD Recreation Team and HMA nature trail docents will hike approximately two miles on the nature trails at the museum, followed by apple cider, pumpkin treats and a nature-based craft. Hiking in a Halloween costume is encouraged.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte at lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954 or HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn at cdearborn@hmoa.org or 304-529-2701.