Members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band perform during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater in 2022 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo. This year, they will host its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 23 at the Spring Valley High School Auditorium

HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will host its Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Spring Valley High School Auditorium.

The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band Jazz Band will open the concert at 3 p.m., followed by a performance by the entire concert band.

