Members of the Greater Huntington Symphonic Band perform during the Labor Day 2022 Summer Concert at the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater in 2022 at Paul Billups Park in Ceredo. This year, they will host its Spring Concert on Sunday, April 23 at the Spring Valley High School Auditorium
HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band will host its Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Spring Valley High School Auditorium.
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band Jazz Band will open the concert at 3 p.m., followed by a performance by the entire concert band.
Admission is free.
The Jazz Band is under the direction of Tom Chaffin and will play a mix of Big Band and Jazz numbers, including “Tuxedo Junction” and “A String of Pearls” along with the Steely Dan favorite “Peg” and a medley of Earth, Wind and Fire dance favorites.
The Concert Band is conducted by Matt Chaffins and will perform pieces specifically written for concert bands such as “The Witch and the Saint,” “Trumpets Ole” and “A Kind and Gentle Soul.” The band will also present a medley from the musical “Phantom of the Opera” and the march “The Klaxon.”
The Greater Huntington Symphonic Band invites anyone who enjoys playing band music to join. The band rehearses on Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. at Vinson Middle School in Huntington.
