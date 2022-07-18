Carleton Varney, founder of Carleton V Ltd. and president of Dorothy Draper & Co., died July 14. He was 85.
Born and raised in Massachusetts, he started his career as a schoolteacher but was soon working for Dorothy Draper, eventually taking over her company in 1966. He had been the decorator and curator at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, for more than 50 years.
Varney’s fingerprints can be found throughout The Greenbrier, including the newer chapel and The Casino Club, resort officials said.
“Every guest who has visited The Greenbrier over the past six decades has seen the magical work of Carleton Varney,” said Jill Justice, D.O, president of The Greenbrier, in a news release. “He has been an integral part of the story of America’s Resort. To all of us, he was our greatest friend.
“Carleton loved The Greenbrier, and we loved him equally. He lived a life filled with color and cheer, and the best way to honor his legacy is for all of us to do the same.”
Varney's career spanned decades and along the way he designed homes for celebrities such as Joan Crawford and Ethel Merman. He was the White House designer to Jimmy Carter and designed the governor’s mansions in West Virginia and Connecticut. In addition to homes, he also designed yachts, ships, as well as private and public buildings. There was nothing Carleton Varney couldn’t bring color to, earning him the nickname "Mr. Color."
His creative brilliance didn’t stop with structures. Over the years he wrote more than 30 books, newspaper columns and was a design editor at Good Housekeeping. He also designed and sold products such as textiles, wall coverings, furniture, dinnerware, stained glass windows and scarves. He believed everyone should be like a child with a paint box when it came to decorating and that everyone should decorate in a way that makes them happy.
During his career, Varney received accolades, including his 1990 induction into Interior Design magazine's Hall of Fame. In 2005 he was named by Architectural Digest as one of the 30 Deans of American Design and the Las Vegas Market awarded him the 2015 Design Icon Award.
From the time news of his death was released, tributes were shared by those whose lives he’d touched.
Merriweather Franklin, interior designer and project manager at The Greenbrier, said Varney was a true one-of-a-kind gentleman, and said she feels honored to have been given the opportunity to work alongside him.
“Mr. Color was a vibrant, talented and exuberant man who will be greatly missed by the thousands of people he has touched,” Franklin said.
Rudy Saunders, who worked directly with Varney, remembers him as truly one of a kind and a bona fide star in every sense. Saunders spoke of how he encouraged people to dream spaces, and how proud he is to call him a role model, inspiration and dear friend.
“We will strive to celebrate his legacy and continue his colorful, iconic work at Dorothy Draper & Company,” Saunders said.
Hadley Keeler, digital director of House Beautiful, described Varney as a true visionary who had a wealth of knowledge and could wax poetic about things from Dorothy Draper’s color choices to Andy Warhol’s factory parties.
Keeler said he was an unabashed advocate of color and pattern and was a sworn enemy of the color beige.
“He will be remembered as a legend of the design world, much like Dorothy Draper, the friend and mentor he so admired,” Keeler said.
Joy Callaway, who recently released a book on Dorothy Draper, said Varney was always hope incarnate — his life’s mission was to remind the world of the endless joy still present.
“He was someone who saw and encouraged the vibrant hue of each individual soul and believed deeply that everyone had something profoundly important to offer,” she said.
During a publicity event at The Greenbrier for his 2020 book "Romance and Rhododendrons: My Love Affair with America's Resort — The Greenbrier," Varney shared a story about his grandmother. She had nice things but never used them; they were stored away, saved for special occasions. Varney couldn’t understand this. He felt that “good” should be every day, and nice things shouldn’t be left to sit on shelves and only brought out for events or holidays.
Bob Conte, historian at The Greenbrier, recently wrote “What would The Greenbrier be without Carleton Varney?”
The designer's name is also on several areas of the resort, including Cafe Carleton, a bar and lounge that overlooks The Casino Club, and the popular two-bedroom Carleton Varney Suite.
“Carleton Varney has provided the vision, the consistency and the dramatic beauty of our wonderful interiors by keeping a determined eye on every detail,” Conte wrote in his forward for "Romance and Rhododendrons." “In the big picture, it is all about the details. It has been my distinct pleasure to witness for all these many years the look of delight and wonder as guests stroll into the hotel’s upper lobbies and look about in awe at what they see.”
Varney was predeceased by his former wife Suzanne and is survived by his three sons, Nicholas Varney, Seamus Varney and Sebastian Varney; daughter-in-law Victoria Bratberg; grandson Bowie Varney; sister Vivian Varney; niece Amanda Guyler; and grand-niece Luisa Chan.