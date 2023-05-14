The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

LeMaster with students.png

Barbie LeMaster, Pathfinder Award recipient, is pictured with graduating Greenup County seniors who are ACTC-bound for fall 2023.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — During a special event at Greenup County High School attended by the student body, faculty and staff, guidance counselor Barbie LeMaster was announced as the Ashland Community and Technical College 2023 KCTCS High School Teacher/Counselor Pathfinder Award recipient.

Established by the Kentucky Community & Technical College System, the Pathfinder Award recognizes high school teachers and counselors for their outstanding efforts in assisting students with their college-going plans.

