Greenup County, Kentucky, native Jason Carter, who has been honing his fiddle chops with the Del McCoury Band for the past 30 years and is a five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Fiddler of the Year, has just released a solo album called 'Lowdown Hoedown.'
When Jason Carter was growing up in nearby Lloyd, Kentucky, he was well aware at an early age of the many musicians who achieved fame and acclaim who were from his part of the world. From the window of his high school classroom in Greenup County, he could see U.S. 23, which is now famously known as the Country Music Highway. Little did he know back then that, many years later, his own name would be added to this famous stretch of road in 2015.
As U.S. 23 skirts the western edge of Huntington on its north-south journey through Eastern Kentucky, the signs along the road tell the story of the many musicians who grew up along its path. From Tom T. Hall to Keith Whitley, from Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Larry Cordle and Patty Loveless to The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Don Rigsby, Tyler Childers and Loretta Lynn and more, many great artists learned their craft in those hollers and mountains.
After honing his skills on the fiddle, Carter’s life changed when he was asked to join the Del McCoury Band 30 years ago as a teenager. Since then, the group has won multiple Grammy Awards and earned the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Entertainer of the Year Award an amazing nine times. Along the way, Carter’s boss Del McCoury was inducted into the IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame.
In his own right, Carter has won the IBMA Fiddler of the Year honor five times. He also tours and records with The Travelin’ McCourys.
Now, in 2022, Carter has called in some favors and has leaned on his friendships in the music business to create a special new solo album called “Lowdown Hoedown.” Released earlier this month, the recording is full of impressive guest musicians including Dierks Bentley, Vince Gill, Billy Strings, Sarah Jarosz, Jon Fishman, Marty Stuart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Vince Herman, Russ Carson, Cody Kilby, Aiofe O’Donovan, Dennis Crouch, Cory Walker, Ashby Frank, Alan Bartram, Rob McCoury, Ronnie McCoury, David Grier, Kyle Tuttle, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Michael Cleveland, and Sarah Jarosz.
When you look at that impressive list of artists who stepped up to perform on Lowdown Hoedown, there are too many awards and accolades to name. Carter is proud of the effort, and he is well aware that he has come a long way from his days as a fiddling teenager who performed all over the Tri-State before making the big move to Nashville when his career got on the fast track.
One of the fun tracks on Carter’s new album is “Midnight Flyer,” a Paul Craft-penned song that was made famous by The Eagles in 1974. Carter first heard the cut when his father Bruce Carter played the song.
“My dad and his band The Buffalo Creek Express used to play that song back when I was a little kid, before I was even playing music, when I was probably 4 or 5 years old,” said Carter. “Buffalo Creek Express was based right there at home in Greenup County. A couple of them lived in Russell, Kentucky. Curly Parker was the fiddler, and he was a pretty well-known fiddle player from that area at that time who lived in either Russel or Ashland.”
Carter chose many songs for this project that are tributes to great artists he has met over the years like John Hartford and Vassar Clements. Multiple cuts were written by acclaimed guitarist David Grier as well.
There are also some songs on the recording that are dedicated to the music he experienced while growing up in the Tri-State, such as “Highway 52” written and recorded by local legend Dave Evans many years ago. Evans passed away in 2017.
“I heard that song when I was a kid,” said Carter. “When we would go to festivals back then at Riverbend and Vanceburg and others around the area, and Dave Evans would be there. My mom and dad, Bruce and Karen Carter, would play his records at home and this guy was just incredible. I have yet, still to this day, heard anybody that could sing like Dave Evans. When I was a kid, ‘Highway 52’ was way cool to me because I’d hear the song and it talked about Cincinnati and New Boston and Ironton and Hanging Rock and all of those small towns on Routt 52 that were close to Greenup. I was like, ‘Who is this star that is singing about my home area?’ I’ve always been a Dave Evans fan. He was the ‘King’ to me.”
Eventually, Carter made the move to Nashville, which is still the heart of the industry side of bluegrass music. Before his relocation, he played many a show in places like Barboursville, Huntington and the Mountaineer Opry House in West Virginia, and in Olive Hill, Ashland and other Kentucky towns. At some of those concerts, Carter performed in a band led by the late IBMA Hall of Famer Melvin Goins, who was based in Catlettsburg, Kentucky.
“The weird thing was, and this is the mindset of a 19-year-old, I’d play some gigs around home when I was a teenager at the VFW or something like that and it seemed like we’d make $100 a piece back then,” said Carter. “That was pretty good for a kid. And I thought, ‘Boy, just wait until I get to Nashville, and see what kind of money I’ll make down there.’ I got to Nashville and did my first gig and I got introduced to the tip jar and an empty room. I don’t even remember who I was playing with, some pickup gig that I got, and we probably didn’t even make enough to pay our bar tab. We probably made 15 bucks.”
Carter has lived in Nashville for many years now, but it is always sweet to visit his family and friends back in Lloyd, Kentucky.
“I was 19 when I started with Del McCoury and I moved to Nashville after I had been playing with him for a while,” said Carter. “The drive from Greenup County to Nashville was about five hours on I-64 to I-65, known as the ‘Bluegrass Parkway.’ The drive didn’t bother me back then, though, but I kind of had to get down there to where the music and everything else was happening. But now, that seems like a long drive. If I go home now, it’s a commitment, so I try to stay there for a couple of days.”
Carter routinely travels all over the country, but his Eastern Kentucky upbringing will always be in his heart and mind.
“I think about where I am from all of the time,” said Carter. “I think about my family and my friends for the most part, and sometimes I think about all of the music I played back home, at the bluegrass festivals I used to go to and at local jams. I don’t get to see a lot of those pickers very much these days, and a lot of that is not just me, as my friends are busy now and they all have families. When it comes to all of the friends that I grew up with, I don’t think it is any different for me than for most people. It’s easy to get away from everybody as they have their own things going on, so it can be hard to get together.”
Carter’s “Lowdown Hoedown” album can be heard now on most streaming outlets. For more information, go to jasoncarterfiddle.com.
