The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Jason Carter was growing up in nearby Lloyd, Kentucky, he was well aware at an early age of the many musicians who achieved fame and acclaim who were from his part of the world. From the window of his high school classroom in Greenup County, he could see U.S. 23, which is now famously known as the Country Music Highway. Little did he know back then that, many years later, his own name would be added to this famous stretch of road in 2015.

As U.S. 23 skirts the western edge of Huntington on its north-south journey through Eastern Kentucky, the signs along the road tell the story of the many musicians who grew up along its path. From Tom T. Hall to Keith Whitley, from Ricky Skaggs, Dwight Yoakam, Larry Cordle and Patty Loveless to The Judds, Chris Stapleton, Don Rigsby, Tyler Childers and Loretta Lynn and more, many great artists learned their craft in those hollers and mountains.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you