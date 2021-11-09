Brothers Josh Kiszka, left, and Jake Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet perform during their "March of the Peaceful Army Tour" in Philadelphia on Dec. 29, 2019. The band released “The Battle at Garden’s Gate” on April 16.
Grammy winner Greta Van Fleet is coming to Huntington's Mountain Health Arena on March 19 for a show that includes Rival Sons and The Velveteers.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $69.50, and will be available through www.LiveNation.com.
The southern Michigan-based rock band won the 2019 Grammy for Best Rock Album for “From the Fires,” but broke through with a string of hit songs including “Highway Tune,” “Safari Song” and “You’re the One.”
The band released their second full-length record, “The Battle at Gardens Gate,” in April.
Rival Sons, from southern California, has released six records. Their latest is “Feral Roots,” released in 2019.
The Velveteers are a Colorado rock band. Their debut record, “Nightmare Daydream,” was released earlier this month and was produced by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys.
The concert is part of Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 “Dreams in Gold” tour which kicks off March 10 with a series of shows in Michigan.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.