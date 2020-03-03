HUNTINGTON — The monthly meeting of The Compassionate Friends (a grief support group, primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild) will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Norway Avenue Church of Christ, 1400 Norway Ave., Huntington.

Norway Avenue Church of Christ hosted the group’s 12th annual Candlelighting Service on Dec. 8, 2019, and has now invited the Tri-State chapter to hold its monthly meetings at the centrally located facility.

Call Kathy Spence at 304-751-6849 for questions or directions.

