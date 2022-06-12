HURRICANE, W.Va. — Mark Grigsby, president of Pray Construction Co., celebrated 35 years with the organization by donating $3,500 to WV CARES for Autism on Thursday.
Grigsby started his journey with Pray in 1987, just three years after the company was founded.
“It is because of our customers that we have such longevity and the ability to give back to our local communities,” Grigsby said.
Grigsby hosted a drawing for a $3,500 giveaway to a charity nominated by a Friend of Pray.
“Pray received several worthy entries including Appalachian Reading Center, Childhood Language Center, Cross Roads, Pregnancy Care Center, Faith in Action, Kanawha Wildcats (NICA League), Rea of Hope Fellowship Home, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia, United Way of Central West Virginia, West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association, WV CARES for Autism, YMCA of Kanawha Valley and YWCA Charleston,” he said.
The winning charity was WV CARES for Autism, nominated by Greg Gordon of McGriff Insurance. The donation took place at the WV CARES office located at 65 Chase Drive in Hurricane.
WV CARES is a nonprofit focused on developing support to serve West Virginia’s children, young adults and families affected by autism.
“Together, we will continue a tradition of building excellence in our local communities,” Grigsby said.
“We like to think that Pray can provide essential design, infrastructure and resources to enable charitable organizations to better deliver their respective missions,” added Tina McPhail, CFO at Pray.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.