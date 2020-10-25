The Huntington Museum of Art has teamed up with 4th Avenue Arts to present a video of an original dance theater performance online at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, on HMA’s Facebook page as part of its 4th Tuesday Tour Series of programs. This video performance by 4th Avenue Arts is based on “Grimms’ Fairy Tales,” which was written in 1812 by German brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm. The video will feature “Hansel and Gretel,” “Rumpelstiltskin,” “Cinderella” and more. This production is being presented in connection with The Wide Reach of the Bauhaus exhibit, which is supported, in part, by a gift from the Saint John’s Trust in Memory of Anna Virginia Morgan.
“This has been a great partnership with 4th Avenue Arts, and we are excited for people to see the fantastic video that has been created,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn. “We are encouraging viewers to visit HMA’s Facebook event page for information on an art activity and recipe presented in connection to this video debut as well.”
This project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts. To find out more about how National Endowment for the Arts grants impact individuals and communities, visit www.arts.gov.
This program is presented with financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. For more information on exhibitions at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.