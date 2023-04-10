The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BUFFALO, W.Va. — Gritt’s Farm started growing pineapples in some of its green houses a couple years ago. Now the farm has a big enough crop to make and sell pineapple jam.

Gritt’s Farm partnered with another local small business, In A Jam, to produce a limited edition Pineapple Jam using pineapples grown at Gritt’s Farm.

