20190922-hd-casebeer

Teapot, 2018. Wood-fired stoneware.

 Courtesy Doug Casebeer

HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has welcomed ceramic artist Doug Casebeer as a Walter Gropius Master Artist during September.

Casebeer will speak about his work during a free public presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. An exhibit of work by Casebeer continues on view at HMA through Nov. 10.

Casebeer also will present a workshop at HMA titled “The Potter’s Voice: Utilitarian Vessels” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27-29. For workshop information or to register, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.

Casebeer was born in Kansas and earned a BFA from Wichita State University and an MFA in ceramics from Alfred University. As a ceramic artist and educator, Casebeer teaches, lectures, builds kilns, and exhibits internationally. His work is in prominent collections worldwide. For many years, he was Associate Director and Artistic Director for Ceramics at the renowned ceramics hub, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, in Snowmass Village, Colorado.

For more information about events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.