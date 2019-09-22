HD Media
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Museum of Art has welcomed ceramic artist Doug Casebeer as a Walter Gropius Master Artist during September.
Casebeer will speak about his work during a free public presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. An exhibit of work by Casebeer continues on view at HMA through Nov. 10.
Casebeer also will present a workshop at HMA titled “The Potter’s Voice: Utilitarian Vessels” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 27-29. For workshop information or to register, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701.
Casebeer was born in Kansas and earned a BFA from Wichita State University and an MFA in ceramics from Alfred University. As a ceramic artist and educator, Casebeer teaches, lectures, builds kilns, and exhibits internationally. His work is in prominent collections worldwide. For many years, he was Associate Director and Artistic Director for Ceramics at the renowned ceramics hub, Anderson Ranch Arts Center, in Snowmass Village, Colorado.
For more information about events at the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.