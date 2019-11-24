SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The South Hills Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) has raised the spirits of families in the community by providing frozen turkeys to those in need for their Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Through the NWTF’s Turkey Hunter’s Care Program, volunteers from the local group distributed 850 frozen turkeys Thursday in the parking lot of South Point Walmart. Recipients included those receiving assistance from 12 local churches, two local food banks and other organizations such as Backpack Buddies, the Lawrence County Shop with a Cop program and the Jared Murphy Food Challenge.
In 2018, the chapter’s second year participating in the Turkey Hunter’s Care Program, the group donated 375 frozen turkeys to local churches and food banks.
The chapter volunteers raised more than $8,000 by selling gun raffle tickets and hosting a “Gun Bash” on Sept. 21 at Collins Career Technical Center, according to a news release.
Some local business sponsors also partner with the group annually and contribute monetarily. They are: City National Bank, South Point Walmart, Elevate Insurance, Jett’s Towing and Pathways.
The chapter is always in search of other businesses or companies to partner with in order to give back to those less fortunate during the holiday season. Anyone interested can contact chapter President Larry Pernestti at 740–646-6907, chapter Vice President Bill Mullins at 606–232–6618 or by email at southhillslongbeards@gmail.com.
The NWTF is a nonprofit 501©(3) conservation organization that works to further its mission of conserving the wild turkey and preserving hunting heritage. Through partnerships with state and federal wildlife agencies, the NWTF and its members have helped restore wild turkey populations across the country. To learn more, visit www.nwtf.org or call 800-THE-NWTF.
The South Hills Longbeards Chapter was established in Lawrence County, Ohio, in 1995. To learn more about the local NWTF chapter, visit www.southhillslongbeards.org.