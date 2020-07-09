Lately it seems like everyone has a reason to be a little extra grumpy, but one new restaurant in Huntington is “changing the world one biscuit at a time.”
The new restaurant opened its doors almost a month ago between Comic World and Legendary Cuts. Owner Gary Burcham II is mellow most of the time but admittedly can come across as “a little grumpy” at the end of a long shift.
“I first acquired this space in November. I was originally planning on opening in February, but that got pushed back until March. I didn’t have a lot of money to get started, so I had to shop around as far away as Pittsburgh to get some of the equipment. Then COVID-19 hit and we got set back a few more months. Our first day was June 5,” Burcham said. “I’ve worked in a number of major chain restaurants, like Outback, Ruby Tuesday and Applebee’s, as well as Schooner’s Waterfront Grill. So I have a lot of experience in commercial cooking. I thought of the idea for the restaurant last year when I was in Florida last July. The restaurant is dedicated to my father, Gary Sr., who was a longtime manager at Gino’s Pizza Pub. He always wanted to have his own restaurant, so I put his picture on the menu and dedicated it to him.”
The restaurant has a hearty assortment of breakfast items served all day including made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches such as “The Henderson Biscuit” ($5.49), which has flaked ham, Parmesan and black pepper seasoning, provolone cheese, lettuce and a special sauce. Other biscuit sandwiches include the Philly Steak Biscuit ($4.99) and the Gary B ($3.99), which has bacon, egg and American cheese. Other breakfast items include a Belgian Waffle ($3.50), Biscuits and Gravy ($4.99) and French Toast ($5.99).
“When I was putting the menu together, I just started with things I liked at other restaurants or other things I cooked at home. I wanted to put together a restaurant menu that had enough of a wider variety to find a home for anybody,” Burcham said. “Most of our menu items are made from scratch, like the biscuits, the pizza sauce on our pizza bread. We make our own roast beef and oven-roasted turkey.”
For lunch and dinner, Grumpy Gary’s Grill has oven-baked burgers like the New Orleans Canjun Burger ($8.99) served with Cajun seasoning and your choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese. There’s also the “Grumpy Gary Burger” ($12.99) that has two patties, bacon, ham, lettuce, tomatoes and onion. The menu also has an assortment of subs such as the “BYOPB” (build your own pizza bread), which starts at $3.99, with toppings for 75 cents. Other subs include the Au Jus Roast Beef ($10.99), a Veggie Sub ($4.99) and an Oven Roast Turkey Sub ($7.99.)
Grumpy Gary’s Grill is located at 1206 4th Ave. It is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and closed on Sunday. Delivery is available through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. Currently the restaurant is open for take-out only. For carry-out order or more information, call 681-888-5138. For specials, visit Grumpy Gary’s Grill LLC on Facebook.