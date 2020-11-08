HUNTINGTON — Liam Gue, the home-schooled son of Jason and Kathy Gue of Barboursville, has won his third straight gold medal in the 2020 National Latin Exam.
The National Latin Exam is sponsored by the U.S.-based American Classical League and the National Junior Classical League and is given each year to over 100,000 students in the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Poland, United Kingdom, Zimbabwe and Taiwan. The test covers general knowledge of Latin grammar and vocabulary, mythology, Roman culture, derivatives, and translation abilities.
The purpose of the exam is to provide every Latin student the opportunity to experience a sense of personal accomplishment and success in their study of the Latin language and culture. This opportunity exists for all students on the National Latin Exam since they are not competing with their fellow students on a comparative basis, but are evaluated solely on their own performance on the exam. The basic purposes of the NLE are to promote the study of Latin and to encourage the individual student.
The exam is a 40-question, multiple-choice test with a time limit of 45 minutes; it is offered to students on seven levels. There are questions on grammar, comprehension, mythology, derivatives, literature, Roman life, history, geography, and Latin in the modern world.