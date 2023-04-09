HUNTINGTON — Aleksandr Haskin, principal flutist of Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, will perform a recital with Marshall University professor of piano Henning Vauth at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in Smith Recital Hall on the campus of Marshall University. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Haskin is the top prize winner of numerous international competitions including the Penderecki International Flute Competition in Krakow, Poland and the 27th World Music Competition in Spain. Most notably, he won the Young Concert Artist International Audition in New York in 2009 as one of the 10 flutists in the world who won the honor in over 50 years.
Born in Minsk, Belarus, Haskin received his education from the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Russia and from the Yale University School of Music in the United States.
