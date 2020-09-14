ASHLAND — The Paramount Players presented a free socially distanced performance of “Beehive: The ’60s Musical” on Friday and Saturday at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The production was originally set for Central Park, but moved inside because of the weather.
“Beehive” celebrates the powerful female voices of the 1960s with such timeless hits as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.” Told from the perspective of a group of women who come of age in this decade, “Beehive” takes the audience from their first Beehive Dance to the challenges faced as a nation.
“Beehive” featured Michelle Grubb, Elizabeth Hensley, Lisa Vititoe, Melanie Porter, Sarah Brehm, Serena Johnson, Tatum Rooker, Paige Fraley, Kelsey Bender and Hailey Browning. It was directed and choreographed by Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta with music direction by Mark Baker. The crew included stage manager Allison Keesee, assistant stage manager Bruce Dearfield and costumer Rick Payne.
The audience was socially distanced, and masks were required while up and moving around. Proceeds will support the Paramount Arts Center education program.
— The Herald-Dispatch