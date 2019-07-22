PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Main Street Portsmouth is preparing for the second Wine and Dine, an event that will welcome guests to the downtown Portsmouth area on Saturday, July 27, for a day of eating and wine sampling.
The crawl will begin at Party Connection between 2 and 6 p.m. Guests will be given one of two maps with a route to tour. Each guest will get to visit four wine stops, as well as three food stops.
The tour will take guests from wine stop to food stop until they have visited each location.
The crawl features food from Port City Cafe and Pub, Patties and Pints, and Portsmouth Brewing Co.
Guests will also stop at Smith's Pharmacy and Home Medical, Vanity Hair Salon, and Deadbolt for wine.
Independently of the crawl, guests are also encouraged to visit 7 Pour 0 Brewery, where they will be welcomed to sample one of its craft brews.
While the stops are spread apart in similar fashion to the Chocolate Walk, the majority of the stops are on Second Street, making travel simple for guests.
"This event was new to us last year, but was a massive success and favorite with our regular downtowners," said Joseph Pratt, executive director for Main Street Portsmouth, in a news release. "We like how people not only tour the various restaurant menus, but also the small businesses showcasing the wine."
Pratt said the partnership with the Party Connection makes the event a success.
"We love having Party Connection and their fantastic knowledge of the craft," Pratt said. "We know they can be left with expected crowd size and, from there, they hand select every sample for the various stops on their own."
The Crawl is limited to 300 people. Tickets are $25 and include all food and drink along the route.
Wine and Dine will benefit Main Street Portsmouth and its endeavor to "make downtown Portsmouth a place people are proud to live, work, and play."
The nonprofit hosts events year-round, manages a $25,000 building improvement grant program, manages downtown parks and all downtown beautification and more. To learn more about Wine and Dine or the program, call Pratt at 740-464-0203.