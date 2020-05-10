The West Virginia Storytelling Guild will offer a series of online storytelling concerts to be presented on the second Monday of the next three months.
The first concert in the series will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, May 11, in a Zoom Room sponsored by Concord University.
The concerts are free and open to the public. To join, go to the zoom.us website and enter the meeting number 283-483-3785.
There is no password needed. For more information contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.
“Zoom room platforms are a new and innovative way to deliver performances,” Karen Vuranch, instructor of theatre at Concord, said in a news release. “Many schools, including Concord University, have been using these on-line meeting sites to teach our classes.”
Zoom is one of several platforms available for online group meetings. If you do not already have Zoom, just go to zoom.us and download the software. It will then direct you to join a meeting and you simply put in the Meeting ID number. Sometimes a password is required, but in the case of these storytelling concerts, no password will be required.
Those who do not have the capability to run Zoom on a device or computer, or prefer to call in, can dial 312-626-6799 and enter the Meeting ID. The room will be locked 15 minutes after the concert begins.
The May 11 concert will feature Adam Booth as emcee and four storytellers. Booth lives in the Eastern Panhandle and has gained a national reputation as storyteller. His guests will include Katie Ross, of Mineral County, a former teacher who often performs with her musician husband, Otto.
Another featured teller will be Fred Powers, a retired coal miner and teacher from Bluefield and preserves the history and heritage of coal mining in his stories.
Youth storyteller Celia Douglass will also be included along with a new member of the WV Storytelling Guild, Mark Brugh of Pittsburgh.
For more information, contact Karen Vuranch at kvuranch@concord.edu.