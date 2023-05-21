The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An internationally known firearms expert, Herman P. Dean donated his huge gun collection to the Huntington Galleries (now renamed the Huntington Museum of Art) for future generations to admire and enjoy.

 James D. Francis Library | Huntington Museum of Art

The remarkable Herman P. Dean packed several lifetimes of experiences into his busy eight decades.

As a newspaperman, he purchased the weekly Wayne County News in 1919 and continued to publish it until he retired in 1961. As a businessman, he owned Huntington’s former Standard Printing & Publishing Co. from the 1930s to the 1960s. A dedicated churchman, he taught Sunday School at Huntington’s Central Christian Church for 30 years. A world traveler, he visited not just familiar tourist spots, but remote regions as well.

