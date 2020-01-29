HUNTINGTON — The Guyandotte United Methodist Church is in need of help.
Mike Chapman, pastor of the congregation since June 2011, began to notice pieces of shingles on the ground last June after a violent windstorm.
“Another fellow was cruising around the neighborhood and saw those shingles, too.” Chapman said. “He got a hold of me, we talked, and he came to look at the roof.”
The man was Branden Madden, owner of Aftermath Storm Consultants.
“He advised us to call our insurance company,” Chapman said. “They sent somebody out to look at it. Since then, we’ve seen shingles missing from the steeple.”
Discussions have gone back and forth between Madden and the insurance adjuster.
“Finally, (Madden) called last week and said the insurance company had made a settlement,” Chapman said. “They are going to send us a check for part of the work. They will cover the wind damage.”
But there are some structural issues that the congregation itself will have to cover.
“The thing is, until they get that roof off and look at it, we don’t know what they will find,” Chapman said.
There is a sunken place in the roof near the rear of the building where water has been leaking off and on around the furnace’s exhaust vent since Chapman was assigned to the church.
“There are also issues with the bell tower,” he said. “We can see them on the outside, but we don’t know what it’s like on the inside.
“The congregation will have to pay for the necessary materials and the hourly wages for the men to repair whatever they find on the historic building,” he added. “That will be impossible for a congregation that averages about 10 on a Sunday morning without outside help.”
Madden said there’s another difficulty.
“It looks like the steeple may be one entire hornets’ nest,” he said. “It’s going to be a challenge to solve all of the building’s structural problems with the hornets’ nest, too.”
The building is indeed historic.
In 1802, a fellow named John Miller circulated a petition among a colony of settlers at the mouth of the Guyandotte River to get a Methodist church established in the area. In the fall of 1803, Englishman Francis Asbury, the first Methodist bishop in America, sent William Steele from the bishop’s headquarters in what is now Greenbrier County to meet with 22 people at the home of Jesse Spurlock, and Asa Shinn soon was appointed as the church’s first pastor.
Thus the Guyandotte Circuit was organized six years before Cabell County was carved out of Kanawha, seven years before the town of Guyandotte was chartered and 68 years before Huntington was incorporated. The original church building stood at the corner of Guyan Street and what is now 5th Avenue, with its graveyard — now maintained by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District — behind it.
The church was the site of Kanawha County’s first grammar school, back when Kanawha County included the entire southwestern corner of Virginia. The school went to the eighth-grade level, but some years later the members decided to build a subscription school — a high school. They chose Episcopalian John Laidley, who married Mary Scales Hite, a member of the Guyandotte church, as their leader and chairman of the trustees. Laidley named the school Marshall Academy, which has grown into today’s Marshall University.
The Methodists used the building as a house of worship on weekends. They also helped members of what would become First Presbyterian Church to get started on the Virginia side of the Ohio River by alternating their worship services. Methodists used it one Sunday; Presbyterians used it on the next.
The Guyandotte Methodists spread throughout the Tri-State area, organizing other congregations closer to downtown residents’ homes — Johnson Memorial and First churches among them.
The Guyandotte congregation split over the slavery issue in 1844. The southern branch retained the Guyan Street property and the northern branch moved elsewhere. The southern branch acquired the church’s present site — 305 Main St. — in 1848 and built a brick church on a stone block foundation. During the Civil War, that building and several others in town were used as storage depots by the Union troops of Camp Paxton, a recruiting station. On Sunday evening, Nov. 10, 1861, raiders belonging to the 8th Virginia Cavalry under the command of Confederate Gens. Albert Gallatin Jenkins and John N. Clarkson stormed into town across the Bridge Street suspension bridge and took possession of the camp.
The raiders were routed the next morning by the 5th Virginia Volunteer Infantry (Federal), and since its commander, Col. John L. Ziegler, of Ironton, thought the Confederate attack was so well carried out that the town must have been filled with Confederate sympathizers, he burned down two-thirds of the town’s buildings — including, inadvertently, Camp Paxton’s headquarters.
So camp officers commandeered the church, using it for storage of hay, weapons, ammunition and other necessary materials. Troops poked holes in the bricks to make portholes in case they were attacked again. Eventually the building suffered so much damage it was torn down.
The congregation continued meeting at the site by placing planks across the stone foundation. They completed the present sanctuary in 1870. In 1898, a severe storm blew the church’s steeple down onto a sidewalk leading to the building, narrowly missing Guyandotte resident Sanford Keenan — and the congregation doesn’t want to see that happen again.
The first of several property improvements came in 1905 when the government awarded the congregation a federal indemnity because of the destruction of the site’s first building. Those improvements included the “prayer meeting room” and two smaller rooms on the south side of the church, a vestibule and new steeple on its front, and stained-glass windows to replace the plain glass windows. The present steeple is said to contain a bell from the steamboat Henry M. Stanley, which sank at Gallipolis, Ohio, on Sept. 3, 1907.
In 1950, a year after the northern and southern congregations came back together at the Main Street location, a three-story brick education building that replaced a 1922 wooden structure was dedicated. Today, it is the home of Grace Food Pantry.
Those who want to help raise the funds are being asked to make out checks to Guyandotte United Methodist Church and mail them to P.O. Box 3007-0007, Huntington, WV 25702.