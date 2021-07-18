HUNTINGTON — Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State will work alongside four local veterans and their families to improve their homes through Habitat for Humanity’s Repair Corps. Funded by The Home Depot Foundation, Repair Corps has helped build or improve the homes and lives of over 1,000 U.S. military veterans and their family members through critical home repairs.
“Our affiliate has enjoyed a great relationship with The Home Depot over the years, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to serve more veterans and their families through Repair Corps,” said David Michael, executive director and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State, in a news release.
Four local veterans and their families will receive roof and/or gutter repairs on their homes through a $30,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation.
“We’re proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity to provide our nation’s veterans with the critical home repairs they need to feel safe, secure and comfortable in their homes,” said Heather Prill, senior manager of strategic partnerships and hometown giving for The Home Depot Foundation, in the release. “Through Repair Corps, we can help ensure veterans and their families in the Tri-State area have homes that meet their individual needs.”
This year, 50 local Habitat organizations are slated to build or repair at least 155 veteran households across the United States. In addition to hundreds of local Habitat organizations participating in Repair Corps, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, known as Team Depot, partners with their local Habitat organizations to build alongside veteran homeowners.