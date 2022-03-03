ASHLAND — The all-live stage show “Hairball” brings the music of the best rock ’n’ roll bands of the 1980s in one place, with multimedia screens, a light show and musicians who take turns changing costumes while playing every note live.
“Hairball” comes to the Paramount Arts Center on Friday, March 4. During the concert, a troupe of top musicians create a “bombastic celebration of arena rock that is like 20 concerts in one night,” performing hits by 1980s bands such as KISS, Queen, Journey, Van Halen, Motley Crew and more.
The show has become a hit with fans of the music of four decades ago. This year, one of the lead singers of the “Hairball” rock ’n’ roll stage show is Dave Moody, who has family roots in eastern Kentucky. Now based in Louisville, Moody not only spent some time as the lead singer of the AC/DC tribute band Thunderstruck, he also toured the world for a decade as the bass player for Billy Ray Cyrus. Moody is looking forward to bringing his rock ’n’ roll vocals back to his old stomping grounds.
“My mom’s side of the family is from Prestonsburg, Kentucky, so I know Ashland very well,” said Moody, who was brought into the show to sing the music of Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Twisted Sister, KISS, Cinderella and more. “I’m at least half hillbilly, for sure, so I speak the language.”
Moody comes to the “Hairball” team with years of experience in the music business.
“I’ve done so many different things over the years that the folks in Ashland might know about,” said Moody. “First of all, for 10 years I played bass with their hometown boy Billy Ray Cyrus, who is from Flatwoods, and we went around the world together. Not long ago, I did a concert down on the Ashland riverfront where they do Summer Motion with Thunderstruck, who is America’s AC/DC tribute band, singing lead for them. That show was fantastic. I’ve always had a good relationship with Ashland and was even in an original band there for a while called Hydrogen. So, I know a lot of the names and faces down there, and I’m pretty entrenched.”
As a member of the “Hairball’ troupe, Moody does not perform Journey songs or other prettier fare. Instead, he likes to sing the rough stuff.
“I always tell people that either you are born with that kind of voice or you’re not,” said Moody. “I’m not going to go out there and sing like Steve Perry. But when it comes to Brian Johnson or Gene Simmons or Tom Kiefer or Kevin Dubrow or any of the raspy-voiced singers, those voices come easier to me than somebody with a cleaner voice. And that’s why I am in the band, to do those voices. I will do about four characters per night as we switch the set list up from town to town to keep the shows fresh. As for the costume changes, we look like a bunch of girls backstage as we throw costumes around and put makeup on. It was the ’80s, man, and all of these costumes are authentic, including the spandex. When we come out, people instantly know who we’re portraying and what we are doing. Those songs are so iconic, and that all lends itself to a really great time.”
There are no backing tracks used in the “Hairball” shows. The guitars are plugged in, the drums are tuned and rocking.
“I had known about the guys in ‘Hairball’ for a long time,” said Moody. “I’ve played with world-class musicians my whole life, and these guys are no different. Every note you hear with ‘Hairball’ is live. We get out there onstage, and those guys just deal it. It is an arena show, and we’ll have five video walls going, and we blow off $3,000 worth of pyro every single night with 30-foot flames and a 10-foot-high drum riser.
“As for me, I’ll warm up my voice pretty good before I sing. I used to warm my voice up an hour before the show, but now I’ll give it a half hour warm up. It is kind of like kicking new boots onto concrete to get that grip going. Anyone that has bought a new pair of boots knows that they are slick, so you got to scuff them up.”
Moody is ready to rock in front of family and friends and new fans of “Hairball” Friday evening.
“Ashland and the Tri-State area is full of a bunch of great musicians, and they will not be disappointed with our musicianship this Friday night,” said Moody. “I’ll have a lot of friends and family at the show, including friends from my Billy Ray days and from my Sly Dog days. I cannot wait to bring these Vikings down from Minnesota and show them some good ol’ southern hospitality with a bowl of beans and some cornbread and some fresh onions. We’ll burn it down and have a big time while we’re doing it, so let’s get crazy. We want to burn the eyes out of your head, blow your eardrums up and leave you sticky, broke and confused. Our job is to make you forget about your problems for two hours and not worry about what is going on outside those doors.”
“Hairball” begins at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $25 to $35.