ONA — The Cabell Midland High School Orchestra will sponsor its annual Halloween concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 in the school’s auditorium.
Each year, the CMHS Orchestra invites string students from Barboursville Middle, Milton Middle, Huntington East Middle and Huntington Middle schools to perform with them during this concert. All the members dress in costume, and the middle school students perform with the high school orchestra for three songs. This year’s theme is “Movie Music.”
The concert is open and free to the public and doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ron Caviani at 304-743-7425 or rcaviani@k12.wv.us.