HUNTINGTON — The yearly anticipated Halloween decorations are up again on Midvale Drive.
Homeowners Joshua Daniels and Rodney Sanders have taken over a year to put together their 2021 ghoulish display at 177 Midvale Drive in Huntington, giving it the theme “Midway on Midvale.”
It’s is based on abandoned and possibly haunted amusement parks that exist in the United States and around the world, including Lake Shawnee near Princeton, West Virginia.
As for the “Midway on Midvale” house here in Huntington, Daniels and Sanders are simply out to have some good, clean fun during month leading up to Halloween. Their version of enjoyment is to collect scary items that fit their theme and to build new and creepy objects that they have concocted.
“Rodney kind of gets into it more than me and he dragged me into it at first, but I enjoy it now, too,” said Daniels. “Our decorations started out small seven years ago with some pumpkins and then that turned into electronic witches and a graveyard scene with fog and lightning. Now, we have moved all of the way up to a full haunted carnival, and it’s pretty big.”
Once the Halloween theme is hatched, production begins.
“This year, we have a Ferris wheel that we hand-made out of aluminum that moves with lights on it,” said Daniels. “You can’t ride it, of course, but it is 14 foot tall with a windshield wiper motor connected to a chain and a gear that we use to make it move and it looks really cool in the dark. We have a concession stand that is made out of wood that took seven people to move and is really detailed. It has blood splattered on it everywhere and we have fog rolling around it that smells like cotton candy and popcorn. We also have a fortune teller booth. We made the booth ourselves and we made it old-looking. The hardest part is making new things that we make look haunted and weathered. For instance, we use a mixture of vinegar and steel wool to make the wood look old.”
No haunted amusement park would be complete without a scary clown.
“People don’t like clowns for some reason, so we have a pretty scary-looking clown in an old-looking booth,” said Daniels. “We also have the corpse of a mermaid that looks pretty cool.”
The public is welcome to come by and see the extensive Halloween decorations.
“We are on a corner lot so we have some room,” said Daniels. “We are on the corner of Midvale Drive and Kings Highway up on a hill, which means we had to balance everything with steel cables this year. So, it is all set up so that you can either walk by it or drive by it.”
Fortunately, the vast majority of their neighbors love what Daniels and Sanders come up with every October.
“Surprisingly, everyone loves it because they know what we do every year,” said Daniels. “This year, we started building our displays back in March in our driveway. They will stop and ask us what we are building for 2021. They know something is coming and they expect it, so they will stop and say, ‘Hey, good job,” and take pictures. It kind of brings the whole neighborhood together, really.
“On Halloween, we do trick or treat and have the music up loud and some of our neighbors will gather in front of our house and sit together. Now that people know we are the ‘Halloween House,’ they will make a special effort to go up the hill to get there. This will be our biggest year yet.”