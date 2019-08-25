SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Interested Tri-State residents will have an opportunity to find out what ham radio and Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) are all about during the event "HAM Radio — From Across the Street to Outer Space," set to take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's Southern Branch, 317 Solida Road in South Point.
As a bonus, those attending the presentation will be invited to talk on the radios under the direct supervision of one of the FCC-licensed amateurs.
The Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association (SOARA) and Lawrence County, Ohio, Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) members will be the presenters.
The presentation will focus on amateur radio space communication culminating on this summer's youth and adult reading program about outer space, said Jan Gullet, children's librarian at the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library's Southern Branch.
"We are very excited to showcase amateur radio here in Lawrence County, Ohio, with an enhanced look at amateur radio's role and capability of communicating with the space shuttle, satellites and moon bounce," Gullet said. "Ham radio is a very diversified hobby for all ages, from the young to our senior citizens, for those who are highly technical and those who are interested in making friends around the world."
This introduction to ham radio and ARES will provide background information and real emergency events where ham radio was relied on in Lawrence County, explained Eddie Jenkins, Lawrence County, Ohio, Amateur Radio Emergency Service coordinator.
"This a fun event that is open to the public (all ages from children to seniors) and encourages everyone who is interested in amateur radio and space communications to come out and experience and see firsthand what ham radio is all about and what happens during a communications emergency," said Tim Nicely, president of SOARA. "Brochures and handouts will be available about amateur radio at this free event."