CHARLESTON — The 36th annual Charleston Area Hamfest will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Open to the public, the Hamfest is a flea market of new and used amateur radio, electronic and computer gear and parts and accessories. There will be amateur radio testing for all three classes of licenses at noon.
Admission is $8; those ages 12 and under will be admitted free. Numerous prizes will be given away, including a first prize of $500.
The Charleston Area Hamfest is a nonprofit organization. The event is affiliated with the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio. This year’s event is also designated a West Virginia Section Convention, and it will feature keynote speaker Steve Ewald of ARRL headquarters in Newington, Connecticut.
For more information, email Jim Damron at n8tmw@arrl.net or go to chaswvhamfest.com online.