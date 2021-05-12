CITY AND STATE: Branchland, West Virginia
TELL US ABOUT THE NURSE: This is my daughter, 27, who started motherhood at age 13. She continued her education and worked, all the while raising her son. She’s a RN and has been going on five years now. She’s now married and has another child. She has always wanted to be a nurse, and she has made an excellent nurse and is very well liked by her patients. Her grandparents will randomly get phone calls bragging on Hannah how great of a nurse she is. Hannah is a great inspiration for young single mothers. She has proved herself that anything is possible no matter what life throws at you. I don’t just say this because she’s my daughter. She has truly worked hard, long hours to fulfill her dreams. She is sometimes left as the charge nurse, and she deserves more recognition than I can give her.