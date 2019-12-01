ASHLAND — Boyd County Public Library is continuing its twist on adult story time with Happy Story Hour.

Tiffany Charles Jobe will be December’s guest storyteller expanding on one of her favorite holiday tales, “Die Hard Christmas.” The adult-only event begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 with additional dates planned in 2020.

Offered in combination with Blazer’s Restaurant, Happy Story Hour is an opportunity for adults to relax with friends and to enjoy guest speakers. The restaurant will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend. Participants are required to purchase their own drinks and food.

Blazer’s Restaurant is located at 1624 Carter Ave. in Ashland.

— The Herald-Dispatch

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.