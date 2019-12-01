ASHLAND — Boyd County Public Library is continuing its twist on adult story time with Happy Story Hour.
Tiffany Charles Jobe will be December’s guest storyteller expanding on one of her favorite holiday tales, “Die Hard Christmas.” The adult-only event begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 with additional dates planned in 2020.
Offered in combination with Blazer’s Restaurant, Happy Story Hour is an opportunity for adults to relax with friends and to enjoy guest speakers. The restaurant will offer drink and appetizer specials for those who attend. Participants are required to purchase their own drinks and food.
Blazer’s Restaurant is located at 1624 Carter Ave. in Ashland.
