Lt. John Koontz with the Huntington Fire Department helps Bo Shumaker, 4, of Ona, use the fire hose during the Hard Hats & Heroes event on April 27, 2019, at St. Mary’s Center for Education in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Junior League of Huntington invites families with children of all ages to interact with community heroes and their vehicles at Mountain Health Arena from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Vehicle operators will demonstrate how their vehicle works and explain the part they play in serving our community. Families will be able to check out an assortment of emergency, military, farming, transport and construction vehicles. A quiet hour (no sirens, horns or lights) will be observed from 10-11 a.m. for those with sensitive ears or eyes.
The Junior League of Huntington is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action, education and leadership of trained volunteers.
