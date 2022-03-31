HUNTINGTON — The harmonica has been viewed in different ways over the years.
In the past century, it was the vision of the lone cowboy playing a harmonica around a campfire or while riding his horse with the sound of coyotes in the background.
Another vision had the lonely, far-from-home combat soldier playing the only instrument small enough to fit in his gear pack.
Other visions of playing the harmonica, however, came from the blues music scene of the American South in the early 1900s, which spread to Chicago, Kansas City, New York City and the rest of the world.
Country music utilized the instrument as well, with West Virginia native Charlie McCoy becoming one of the best harmonica players in the history of the recording studios of Nashville. Artists like Toots Thielman brought the instrument into jazz music, while Stevie Wonder and Lee Oskar and others established it in soul music.
The history of the harmonica can be traced to similar instruments invented in Asia up to a thousand years ago.
By the early 1800s in Europe, a form of the harmonica was created mostly as a reed instrument used to create pitch with which to tune other instruments and unite voices in the same key.
In the Tri-State, the Huntington Harmonica Club has been in existence for more than two decades.
This weekend, the Harmoni-College event will take place at the Heritage Farm Museum and Village in Huntington. It is open to all harmonica players who either register online by emailing event host Jim Rumbaugh at jrumbaug@live.marshall.edu or who show up in person Friday evening at the Pioneer Building on the museum grounds, which is located at 3300 Harvey Road.
For a fee of $100, the Harmoni-College workshop weekend will begin with a collective jam from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday with food provided.
Then, on Saturday morning, multiple 45-minute workshops will begin, with specific lesson topics that will include how to play in minor keys, learning the Blues Scale, all about the “12th Position,” playing in the Pentatonic scale, playing jazz and swing music, and more. The classes Saturday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with breakfast, lunch and dinner provided, and then the weekend-ending jam will happen from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Rumbaugh, who is running this event, is an example of it never being too late to learn a new thing as he did not take up the harmonica until well into his 40s.
“One day I was on a trip from New York City back to Huntington, and we stopped at a Cracker Barrel and they had a $5 harmonica for sale,” said Rumbaugh. “I said, ‘You know, I have another six or seven hours of driving left. This might be something cool to do as I go.’ So, I bought the $5 harmonica and then I turned around and bought a $15 instructional book on how to play the harmonica. That might be an important lesson right there, as having a new instrument is one thing, but getting proper instruction is just as important. I was 48 years old when I bought that harmonica. You don’t have to be a youngster; you just have to have the mindset that you want to learn it.”
Ultimately, learning to play the harmonica by yourself can be satisfying and rewarding. But learning to play it so you can jam with other musicians can take the experience to a more fulfilling level.
“For the next few years, I was a harmonica owner and not yet a harmonica player,” said Rumbaugh. “I was a harmonica owner for a few years until the Huntington Harmonica Club was started in 2001, and there I might some real harmonica players who showed me how to play one note at a time. That became the turning point. Once I figured out how to play one note at a time, that is when I started making music that was easier on the ears and more pleasing to the public. I could then play the melody, and it grew from there.”
The idea for the Harmoni-College event sprang from the weeklong Augusta workshop camps held in Elkins, West Virginia, every year. The vision was to put together a similar camp in Huntington that lasted two days over a weekend instead of a full week.
This year, the Harmoni-College has brought in instructor and acclaimed harmonica player Sandy Weltman, who is traveling from St. Louis.
One tip for harmonica players who want to attend this event and enhance their skills is that harmonicas are made in different keys, which is why you will often see a harmonica player with a case of multiple instruments. If you are able to pick the right key of harmonica, that will connect you with the songs being played around you that are hopefully in that same key, and that is half the battle. If you do not own 12 harmonicas and want to buy or bring just a couple, Rumbaugh says the two harmonica keys most used in a jam are made in the key of C and the key of A.
What is fascinating, according to Rumbaugh, is to hear the difference between Friday night’s jam and Saturday night’s jam.
“One of the professional players named Clint Hoover from Pittsburgh who has attended our Harmoni-College made a definite statement when he was here that he could tell a difference between Friday night and Saturday night amongst the people that were playing,” said Rumbaugh. “He said that of the many harmonica events that he attended, ours was his favorite and probably the most effective. That was a good endorsement from an exceptional musician.”
More information can be found at facebook.com/groups/ModernBluesHarmonica.