To encourage riders to take to the state’s trails this fall, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority have announced a fall giveaway contest for a pair of new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx UTVs.
Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.
One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an out-of-state resident. Anyone who currently holds a Hatfield-McCoy Trail permit for 2022 has been automatically entered to win.
“The Hatfield-McCoy Trails have been an incredible draw for many visitors to our state, as well as our in-state residents,” Justice said in the announcement posted on the governor’s website. “Last year alone, 29,500 new riders explored the expansive trail system. On top of that, we’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars to not only make sure that the trails are in great condition, but also to ensure that the communities near the trails are growing and ready to welcome guests. I can’t think of a better way to get more riders out on the trails this fall than by making the deal even sweeter with a major giveaway like this.”
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are made up of more than 1,000 miles of trails in the mountains of Southern West Virginia.
One the largest off-highway vehicle trail systems in the world, the Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open 365 days a year and offer riding opportunities for all skill levels.
Hatfield-McCoy Trail permits can be purchased at any Hatfield-McCoy Trailhead facility: Bearwallow, Buffalo Mountain, Cabwaylingo, Devil Anse, Ivy Branch, Pinnacle Creek, Pocahontas, Rockhouse and Warrior, along with the Hatfield-McCoy Trails Welcome Center and Country Roads Visitor Center, or at one of more than 130 authorized HMT permit vendor locations, such as local ATV outfitters stores and a variety of lodging providers.
Permits cost $50 for nonresidents and $26.50 for West Virginia residents.
One permit provides full access to all Hatfield-McCoy Trail Systems and is valid through Dec. 31 of the calendar year purchased. Both the in-state and out-of-state giveaway winners will receive a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV in Metallic Sierra Blue.
A full set of rules and eligibility requirements for the UTV giveaway is posted at governor.wv.gov.
