The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

utvgiveaway

Two new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTVs in metallic sierra blue will be given away through a drawing.

 Submitted photo

To encourage riders to take to the state’s trails this fall, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority have announced a fall giveaway contest for a pair of new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx UTVs.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you