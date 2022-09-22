The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Town of Wayne is about to become spooky on the weekends as the Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction reopens for its sixth season Friday, Sept. 23.

Twelvepole Manor is an old house turned haunt, located at 335 Hall St., where visitors from the Tri-State area can come meet the Deadwood Family.

