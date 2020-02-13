The world of the paranormal has always fascinated humans. Ghosts, apparitions, unusual creatures and more have invaded the human psyche since our species developed an imagination. Some folks believe that there are other levels of existence that occasionally interact with our perception of the universe including manifestations that send messages from the “other side.”
Most of us are skeptics, yet if you are able to get people talking freely, many will pass along tales of unexplainable incidents that have happened to them or other family members.
On TV right now, there is a boom when it comes to shows centered on teams and individuals that seek out signs and evidence of ghosts that seem to be stuck in-between worlds, representing people who have passed on yet stick around this physical plane for various unfortunate reasons.
With shows such as “Ghost Adventures,” “Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Nation” and other programs, most of these series follow around teams that go into haunted buildings, spaces and houses to find evidence of apparitions and spirit activity. In these modern times, paranormal teams utilize a series of tools that seem to be able gather evidence of ghostly interactions as well as document real time communications between humans and spirits. The list of tools include boxes that detect magnetic and infrared anomalies that may be around us, electromagnetic field fluctuation detectors, infrared cameras and various multi-channel voice recorders.
Because ghosts and apparitions exist virtually everywhere that humans have been, there are paranormal organizations in almost every town and city now. In Huntington, there is the Paranormal Investigation Team.
On Feb. 14 and 15, the Huntington Paranormal Investigation Team is hosting Haunted Hearts, featuring ghost hunts on the Haunted Majestic barges.
The Haunted Majestic consists of two barges that have been known to be haunted since the 1920s. It is said that they were used to dredge areas along the river including Native American burial sites, which has caused paranormal attachments. In addition, the barges were then used as hospital boats during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War where people died due to intense and horrible battle situations.
On Friday and Saturday, you and your beloved Valentine can take a 90-minute guided tour of the Haunted Majestic barges hosted by the Huntington Paranormal Investigation Team. Groups are limited to 10 per visit and tickets are $20 per person. To make reservations and buy tickets, go to www.hauntedmajestic.com or call 304-416-0445 or send a message to hauntedmajestic@gmail.com.
For those couples looking for more normal Valentine’s Day experiences, there are many options to be found in the Tri-State.
The Taps at Heritage is hosting a Valentine’s Day For the Love of Beer event on Friday. From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., the venue will offer a variety of craft beers, $4 mimosas, Love Song Karaoke and more with no cover. Taps at Heritage is located at 210 11th St., Suite 9 on Huntington.
The Cellar Door will feature a Valentine’s Day Tapas Experience on Friday from 5 p.m. to midnight with live acoustic music and drink specials. The Valentine’s Day Tapas Experience for two will cost $40. A split of champagne along with a half a dozen roses and a candle lit table costs just $25 more. The Cellar Door is located at 905 3rd Ave. in Huntington and reservations can be made at 304-523-2014.
Summit Beer Station, located at 321 9th St. in Huntington, will be hosting a special Valentine’s Day Tap Takeover from 4 p.m. into the evening. Craft beer brewery Abolitionist Ale Works will be showing up with four Valentine’s Day themed beers, including Chocolate-dipped Harper’s Berry featuring sour ale with strawberries, raspberries and chocolate; the Dirty Beard featuring cognac barrel-aged imperial stout with chocolate and rose hips; wine barrel-aged Saison beer with sauvignon blanc juice; and Rising Midnight Love featuring barrel-aged dark farmhouse ale with chocolate and raspberries.
Cicada Books and Coffee, located at 604 14th St. W. in Huntington is hosting a Valentine’s Day Singles Mixer and performances for all genders and orientations. From 6 to 9 p.m., the evening will feature storytelling, poetry, book sales and music. If you wish to perform, speak to a barista onsite or email cicadabks@gmail.com.
For those who want to take a short yet romantic road trip on Friday, Carter Caves State Resort Park in Olive Hill, Kentucky, will host a Valentine’s Dinner Theater Night on both Feb. 14 and 15 at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes both dinner and a show for $30 per person and overnight hotel room are available at the Lewis Caveland Lodge.
For those wanting a more urban getaway, the Embassy Suites hotel at 300 Court St. in Charleston, West Virginia, is hosting a swanky Valentine’s Dinner and Dance beginning at 6 p.m. The event is hosted by the Appalachian Children’s Chorus and will feature a live band, magicians, a photographer and wandering choristers. Tickets are $100 per person and onsite babysitting will be available. Reservations can be made at 304-343-1111, www.wvacc.org or accinfo@wvacc.org.
Back here in Huntington, if you want to make a special someone’s Valentine’s Day memorable, you can hire a singing Valentines greeting from the Thunder Tones Chorus for just $50. This includes two songs sung live, a rose and a card. To arrange this unique gift, call 304-302-6683 or email ric.keaster@wku.edu.