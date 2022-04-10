HUNTINGTON — The sounds of composer Joseph Haydn filled Spring Valley High School on Saturday as the Huntington Symphony Orchestra took its music on the road.
Offered as part of a special “pay what you want” concert — there was no admission price, but donations of any amount were welcomed — the show was the latest in the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s efforts to expand its reach in the Tri-State and expose more people to the magic of a live orchestra and the enjoyment of classical music.
The theme of Saturday’s concert was “Haydn In The Hills,” with the musicians playing the works of Austrian composer Joseph Haydn.
“Haydn was responsible for a lot of the foundational things that we take for granted now, especially when it comes to symphony music,” Kimo Furumoto, who conducts the orchestra, said prior to Saturday’s performance. “He wrote over 100 musical pieces over his lifetime, and that is something we want to celebrate.
“We are calling this performance ‘Haydn In The Hills,’ considering that Haydn was operating in what is present-day Austria, Germany and Hungary, which is mountainous like we have here in the hills of West Virginia.”
The Huntington Symphony Orchestra is led by conductor Furumoto, while Ian Jessee serves as executive director. It has been around since the 1930s, and some of the musicians who were with the original Huntington Symphony Orchestra through the 1950s still play with the ensemble.
