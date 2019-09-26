Hayseed Dixie is considered the pioneers of a musical style called “rockgrass” that fuses together bluegrass and classic rock.
Beginning in the year 2000, the band Hayseed Dixie was created by John Wheeler with the intent of applying a bluegrass approach to music recorded in the 1960s and ’70s. A year later, the group recorded the album “A Hillbilly Tribute To AC/DC,” which quickly led to gigs being booked all over the nation and the world.
Hayseed Dixie, scheduled to perform at the V Club next week, has released 14 albums since then, filled with bluegrass versions of music made by groups ranging from Queen to Black Sabbath and more. It has developed a huge following in Europe and overseas. In fact, the band spends most of its time touring outside of the U.S., and that is true of the current autumn tour.
Hayseed Dixie is about to do a run of nine shows across the pond in places such as Paisley, Scotland, and Tunbridge Wells, England. But before then, they will perform at the V Club in Huntington.
One of the newest members of Hayseed Dixie is banjo picker extraordinaire Tim Carter, a veteran of the roots music world having recorded and toured with his brother Danny as the Carter Brothers as well as other high-profile musicians such as Tim O’Brien, Vassar Clements, Alison Brown and more. A Grammy Award-winning studio engineer, Carter also owns and runs the Treehouse Recording Studio in Nashville.
Because Hayseed Dixie tours mostly overseas, hitting the road with the group is always an adventure for Carter.
“I tend to pack light,” Carter said. “I had a couple of my banjos tweaked so they are lighter for traveling so I don’t have to lug around so much weight. The guys that make my banjos put a lighter tone ring in them, and that took about 6 or 7 pounds off of them. I carry a soft bag for my instruments and carry them onboard the plane with me. We play almost every day when in Europe, and every day is a travel day and we rarely have a day off. So, I like to take a light suitcase and I do my laundry in the sink at the hotel. I’ll use the good soap in the hotel that doesn’t stink too much and wash my clothes and then hang them up to dry. That way I can take just five shirts, three pairs of socks and two pairs of pants and that is it.”
Carter has been with Hayseed Dixie for three years now and has enjoyed getting to know the overseas countries they visit.
“We just got back from Australia and I loved it,” Carter said. “But there are also places in Europe that I had never visited before, such as Germany, and I have grown to really like that country. It is a beautiful place and the countryside kind of reminds me of the part of North Carolina where I grew up. The people are wonderful and there are real culturally based foods there to eat, which you don’t always get in other countries. So, to go to places where the food is truly unique, like Germany, Italy and Spain, is great as it is always fun for me to get to enjoy the local cuisine. I mean, we have Olive Garden over here, so it is always good to go to other countries and see what their food is really like.”
Hayseed Dixie just recorded a new album that will be out after the first of the year.
“I knew John Wheeler many years ago,” said Carter. “He is the main dude. This is his band. He envisioned the concept and he plays acoustic guitar. John now lives in England. Jason Byers is our bass player and he lives in Jackson, Tennessee. ‘Hippy Joe’ Hymashy plays the mandolin for the group and he is from Essex, England. Our tour engineer is Dave Bennett and he is from Warrenton, England, and he is virtually another member of the band as we will not play a gig without him.”
Carter has always been a versatile musician, which is explored on his acclaimed solo album called “Wishes.” That comes in handy when playing the bluegrass versions of hard-hitting classic rock songs that make up the majority of the Hayseed Dixie set list, although the band does record and perform original material as well.
“Every year, we put together a new show at the beginning of the touring season before we head out on these six-week runs,” said Carter. “We will spend about four days rehearsing new material, and then we will go out and play that same show every night all year long, then we change the set list again the next year. But we still leave a lot of songs in the set that our audiences have to hear us play every show, such as ‘War Pigs’ by Black Sabbath and ‘Highway To Hell’ by AC/DC, and other cuts. The music we play is complicated material that requires some real thought. To play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ on the banjo is challenging. You have to play some of these songs really fast because a lot of our music is extremely wide open.”
Hayseed Dixie will appear at the V Club at 10 p.m. Oct. 4. Opening the show will be Moonshine Crossing. The concert is 18 and over, and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of show.
The V Club is located at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington, and more information can be found at vclublive.com and by calling 304-781-0680.