The top homicide team in the Seattle Police Department had worked together for years and had a solid reputation.
Del Castigliano, Vic Fazzio, Tracy Crosswhite and Kinsington Rowe got a homicide call in South Park, a crime-ridden area in Seattle. Del and Faz took the call that alerted them to a murder of an anti-drug, anti-gang activist who had been gunned down in a playground. Monique Rodgers’ body lay near the jungle gym having apparently been killed in front of her children. Was it a hit by the Mexican cartel, the Crips or an Asian gang?
Meanwhile, Tracy was on the witness stand in a murder trial wishing the defense attorney would hurry up. She desperately needed to pee, one of the joys of her still secret pregnancy. Rushing into the bathroom back at the Police Headquarters, Tracy bumped into a new person, Andrea Gonzalez, who said she had been hired as the fifth member on their team and then asked when Tracy’s baby was due, a double shock to Tracy.
Furious, Tracy found Kins and they were both flabbergasted. Ron was their fifth team member, but apparently he had been transferred out to team C. To add insult to injury, Tracy found Andrea at her desk working on her computer. Apparently their boss had directed her to use Tracy’s desk since Tracy was in court. Did the boss know Tracy was expecting and was this a way to get rid of her?
Finally sitting at her own desk working on her computer, Tracy got a call from a friend in Missing Persons. Kavita, a woman who was in the process of applying to medical schools, was missing. Her roommate had just returned from a long trip to India and was concerned about Kavita. Aditi had gotten married in India, a total shock to her friend Kavita because the two women had always planned to go to medical school together and set up a pediatric practice.
By page 23 of the book “A Steep Price,” the major themes of the book had been laid out. The rest of the 361 pages delved deeply into the mysteries and the personal complexities of the victims, criminals and investigators. It is unusual and refreshing to read a book where almost all the characters are three dimensional.
Author Robert Dugoni is the bestselling author of the Tracy Whitecross and David Sloane series. His books are sold worldwide and translated into two dozen languages. His books may be found at the Cabell County Public Library.