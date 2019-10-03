“Mrs. Fletcher,” a novel by Tom Perrotta, takes a satirical yet sensitive look at the complex condition of loneliness in our society.
Mrs. Eve Fletcher lived through an unwanted divorce, threw herself into her son’s high school experience and then Brandon went off to college. It wasn’t just the reality of an empty nest that left her unbalanced and lonely; it was that she wasn’t sure who she was without her former props.
Eve’s job as executive director of the Haddington Senior Center just did not fulfill her social needs. She read an article about ways to get out into society again. She tried a dating site, a local neighborhood bar, and finally signed up for a class on “Gender and Society: A critical perspective” at the local community college.
Dr. Margo Fairchild introduced herself to the diverse group of 20 students.
The class required students to write “autobiographically and analytically about their own problematic experiences on the gender spectrum, with special emphasis on the social construction of identity, the persistence of sexism in the post-feminist culture and the subversion of heteronormative discourse by the LGBTQIA voices.” Eve learned from another student that Margo had been Mark Fairchild, a college basketball player and a pro in Europe for a couple of seasons. Margo was finding her way as a female and was lonely for the female companionship she had expected.
Meanwhile Brandon was learning that college did not appreciate the athletic, foul-mouthed, sexist, heavy drinker identity he had cultivated in high school. Deserted by his more-balanced roommate Zack and a social justice freshman he was attracted to, Brandon had to deal with his social isolation and loneliness. Amber, Amada, Julian and Zack all faced down loneliness by figuring out what they wanted in life.
Author Tom Perrotta had two of his eight works of fiction made into acclaimed movies and another adapted into an HBO series. “Mrs. Fletcher” is not laugh-out-loud funny, but the reader does smile and think “clever one.”
The book’s inside cover flap describes the book as a “coming-of-age novel about the sexual awakening of a middle-aged woman.” What? No! For this reader it was a book about combating loneliness by finding your authentic self. Gender and age were irrelevant. But please note, the author is a man and the reviewer is a way-past-middle-age woman. To put it in a non–biased way: He is wrong and she is right.
“Mrs. Fletcher” is available at the Cabell County Library in a variety of formats.