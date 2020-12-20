Essential reporting in volatile times.

masked prey.jpg

"Masked Prey" by John Sanford.

 Submitted photo

Hot off the press, John Sanford’s new book “Masked Prey” is as up-to-date as the title implies.

Audrey Coil, teenage daughter of Senator Roberta Coil, had a blog “Young‘nHot‘nDC” with four paying sponsors. Her pal Blake Winston did all the video on his MacBook Pro. When Winston asked Audrey how her Mom would react, she replied “She doesn’t care what I show as long as it’s not in blackface.”

When asked if her photo showed up in any other site, Winston searched using facial recognition software and found a photo of her and some children of other politicians on the dark web within a “1919” blog. The blog used the Nazi motto of “Thy Honor is Thy Loyalty.” When they showed Senator Coil, she freaked out.

Lucas Davenport received a call from a senator who had helped him obtain the job as Deputy U.S. Marshal. Calling in some of his favors, the Senator sent a plane to fly Lucas to D.C. the next morning. In a meeting with the two senators from Minnesota and Special Agent Jane Chase of the FBI, they hypostasized that the site represented another unknown recruiting neo-Nazi group.

At the end of the meeting, the senators directed Lucas to work with the FBI and resolve the problem before some kid got shot. But he was also warned not to involve or acknowledge the senators in any way.

The search began with interviews with Audrey and Winston. Winston had discovered that the 1919 site was already paid for and ran out of a secret site in Sweden. He was disgusted because the site was so amateurish, unlike his own work. From there Lucas headed to Potomac, Maryland, and met with Charles Lang, a leading expert on alt-right, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. Lang gave Lucas some possible contacts within the alt-right groups and agreed to try to make some contacts for him.

Trying to investigate such groups as Forlorn Hope, White Fist, Lethal Edge and Pillars of Liberty, Lucas was frustrated with the obscurity and variety of groups: some prison-linked, some amateurs, some loners, and some with a collection of loose cells.

“Masked Prey” hits very close to home involving right-wing domestic terrorist groups and is one of John Sanford’s best thrillers to date. Sanford is the author of 30 “Prey” novels and lives in New Mexico. His latest book may be found at several branches of the Cabell County Public Library and in a variety of formats.

Hazel Palmer lives in Huntington and is an avid reader.

