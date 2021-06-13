Currently Oprah and Prince Harry are bringing attention to mental health issues. It was a pleasant surprise, therefore, to learn that one of our own Huntington citizens has written a book, “Sorry for the Inconvenience,” which is a novel on that subject with some romantic interest.
Author Aaron-Michael Fox grew up in Fayette County and came to Marshall University in 2002. He has lived in downtown Huntington for 11 years. Wanting to show people with mental health problems as authentic members of the community, Fox wrote this first novel and is working on his second book.
One of Fox’s main characters, Sandip Bhagravan, works from home by computer because it allows him to stay in his apartment and not deal with others face-to-face. Sandip also can manage his obsessive compulsive disorder more easily at home. His best friend since kindergarten, Isaac, is allowed to visit him and even nag him about taking risks such as seeing Sandip’s psychiatrist.
Sitting in the same psychiatrist’s waiting room is Alexis “Alex” Dawson, who battles anxiety problems while working as a photographer and graphic artist for the Barnes Agency. Her boss Dirk is a controlling, arrogant man who dates Alex and has just notified her that he is breaking their date for that night.
Coerced by her friends to go to Club 21 instead, Alex drinks shots and dances on top of the bar with her friends. While dancing on the bar, Alex has a panic attack. Trying to get some control over the attack, Alex finds what she believes is her friend’s car and falls asleep inside. When she awakens, she cannot find her phone.
Meanwhile, Sandip is working on a computer app for his professor and realizes he left some notes in his car. After numerous tries he finally is able to leave his apartment and go to his car. To his shock there is a note there, “Sorry for the inconvenience. But I slept in your car last night. Got too drunk. IDK? But if you find my phone in here, will you call 555-876-1464?”
When Sandip realizes a stranger had been in his car, he feels lightheaded and everything starts to spin. He stumbles to the garage railing and vomits down the side. Not knowing what else to do, he calls his friend Isaac.
Various hijinks, twists and turns follow as Sandip and Alex tentatively form a friendship.
Fox writes with humor, sensitivity and sound knowledge of his subject. Readers will recognize many Huntington landmarks.
The book may be ordered from Amazon.
Hazel Palmer is an avid reader and lives in Huntington.