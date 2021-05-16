Do you enjoy chase scenes on foot, by taxi, ladders, or snowcats? Do you like chase scenes at the top of the Eiffel Tower, at the bottom of a Swiss lake or in dark alleys? If you delight in fast action books, you might enjoy “The Bounty” by Janet Evanovich with Steve Hamilton.
Last week a smart, literary friend recommended this book on a Tuesday and withdrew his recommendation two days later. I could not resist the challenge of deciding for myself.
The main characters are Nick Fox, a notorious thief who made a deal with the FBI to help take down the toughest, evil world criminals in exchange for no jail time. Kate O’Hare was Nick’s FBI minder. She was the one who, after three unsuccessful tries, finally caught Nick.
Both Kate and Nick were highly skilled, determined professionals who had a complicated relationship. They had broken a dozen cases working together and built a close friendship which included a repressed sexual attraction played out through flirty sexual innuendos and very occasional kisses.
Intense action was featured in every chapter. For example, on the top of the Eiffel Tower a “man charged, and Nick sidestepped at the last possible minute, deftly wrapping both hands around the man’s wrist and guiding his blundering momentum over the railing.”
The book also had an embedded mystery. Nick and Kate had to track down cryptic clues with random assortments of ancient runes in search of the Raubgold, Nazi gold stolen during the war and hidden. It took an Oxford professor of Germanic literature to decipher the clues hidden in the pieces of a map Kate and Nick found. The professor’s map interpretations led them to such places as a polar bear cage in a zoo, an old buried tunnel in the mountains and a remote monastery among other esoteric places.
Author Janet Evanovich has written 40 New York Times best sellers including 24 No. 1 best sellers in the Stephanie Plum series. Steve Hamilton has either won or been nominated for almost every award in the mystery business.
Any reader expecting the usual Evanovich humor and nutty grandma will be disappointed. “The Bounty” is action on steroids, unbelievable obstacles and a giant bad guy who can be hit by bullets, stun guns or drowned and survive. However, any reader who wishes to embrace action, mystery and a touch of romance will enjoy this recently released book.
This book may be found in the Cabell County Public Library.