“The Grammarians” is a delightful novel about twin red-haired girls and their love of words.
Laurel was the older of the two by 17 minutes. As babies they developed their own language. Then one day their dad brought home an enormous book and a handsome stand that looked like an altar; the girls were immediately drawn to the dictionary. They would pull the ottoman in front of the stand and boost themselves on it so they could avidly leaf through the dictionary.
They first looked up different types of dogs. Laurel asked her dad why the dictionary wasn’t nice to cairn terriers, saying “It gives no picture, and look what is says about them: ‘employed chiefly to enter rock piles and dislodge vermin’.” Other dogs were described as noble and loyal and had pictures by their name in contrast, Laurel pointed out. Her father Arthur explained that the dictionary was not fair and had some mean words in it. At which point Laurel asked “How can ‘mean’ mean mean and also mean mean?”
A week later Arthur brought a puppy home, an Irish Setter with red hair. The girls named it Webster.
Every chapter in this book starts with an obscure word and its definition. The girls continued to collect interesting words and their meanings. They played with words like other children play with toys.
When the girls grew up and finished college, they moved to New York City and shared a garret in the East Village, there they found jobs. Laurel got a job as a typist, which she hated but eventually she took a position at a private school as a kindergarten teacher. Daphne got a job with an alternative newspaper as a receptionist which evolved into a copy editor position. She loved the role, saying that “Grammar makes you respect words, every individual word. You make sure it’s in the place where it feels the most comfortable and does its job best.”
Laurel and Daphne’s lives diverged during the 1980s as they each married, had a daughter and developed their careers. Daphne became a noted columnist and Laurel a poet. Each sister was fully engaged with language, but in ways the other did not fully respect.
Sadly the sisters grew apart and after both parents died, fought over the beloved family heirloom, Webster’s New International Dictionary of the English Language, Second Edition.
Author Cathleen Schine has written several internationally bestselling novels and is a frequent contributor to The New York Review of Books. Her books may be found at the Cabell County Public Library.
As a fanatical reader who lives with a punny husband, I loved every word play and nuance of “The Grammarians.”