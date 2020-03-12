The International Thriller Writers have a new anthology, “MatchUp,” edited by the well-known author Lee Child. This anthology’s unique approach to thriller short stories matches male and female writers and charges them with creating a new short story. Often these authors didn’t know each other and, in some cases, had never collaborated with another writer.This fascinating book provides not only 11 superb short stories, but also introduces new writers you may want to put on your reading list.
Authors Lisa Jackson and John Sanford set their short story “Deserves to be Dead” in Montana where Lisa’s main character detective Regan Pescoli resides. Virgil Flowers, one of Sanford’s main characters, arrived on a fishing trip at a small dude ranch. Katy, the oldest daughter of the ranch owner had a temper she was amply able to express loudly! When she found her carefully hidden $600 earned from selling soda all season stolen, her anger turned to Virgil and his friends. Upon finding out that Virgil was a cop; Katy enlisted them into finding the thief.
“Footloose” was written by Val McDermid and Peter James, both British writers. The two writers worked closely together, one writing about a thousand words and then sending them off to the other. The story is about a serial killer with a foot fetish. The writers could not resist the puns that fell naturally throughout the nightmarish plot. Good story; funny puns.
Diana Gabaldon and Steve Berry both write books connected with history. They plotted their short story “Past Prologue” together. Diana wrote the first draft and Steve rewrote and edited. In gray and rainy Scotland, a group of booksellers and collectors gathered in a large, dark castle with shields, swords and stags’ heads all around to attend a book auction. That night the little grimoire, a book of spells, alchemy and witchcraft from the 15th century disappeared. Be prepared for a little magic!
Authors Gayle Lynds and David Morrell co-founded International Thriller Writers so they joined together to write “Rambo on their Minds.” Two cousins drove through the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia, armed and with a hostage. They hid the hostage in an old hunt club. A message was sent to Liz Sansborough’s fiance Simon Childs. The kidnappers wanted to trade Liz for an associate who had been arrested by the FBI the night before, but plans did not go smoothly.
“MatchUp” is the perfect book to take on a trip. While all the stories were action-oriented, they covered a wide range of time, geography and villain psychology. The book is the best way to spend time in an airport you will ever find. It can be found in the Cabell County Public Library’s system.