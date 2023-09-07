The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Dickinson_Avenue_Farmers_Makers_Market_Interior_06b2d41a-88a7-4155-8a31-a10aa5debd8a.jpeg

Dickinson Avenue Farmers and Makers Market is an indoor, year-round market located in Greenville, N.C.

 Photo courtesy of Visit Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. — For anyone traveling to Saturday's Marshall University football game at East Carolina, there are lots of things to do and see over the weekend.

  • It would be difficult to visit all 21 locations on the “Pitt County Brew & ‘Cue Trail” in one weekend, but it might be worth checking out a few.

  • Dickinson Avenue Farmers and Makers Market is an indoor, year-round market located in a 100-year-old former Cher-Cola bottling plant. The market sells items made or grown within 50 miles of Greenville and features a rotating seasonal selection of fresh produce, honey and sauces, succulents, handmade cards, chocolates, coffee, hand-carved wood tables and art.

  • Stop to smell the flowers at the Pitt County Arboretum. There are 13 different gardens featuring wild flowers, perennials, herbs and more. It’s open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Guided tours are available by appointment.

  • Admire a painting at the Greenville Museum of Art. It has a permanent collection of 19th and 20th century American works, as well as traveling exhibits from local, regional, and national artists.

  • Note that there is a free shuttle service available during game days. It runs in 30-minute loops for three hours before the game, during the game and two hours after the game. These are the four pick–up and drop-off locations: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (14th Street/College Hill Drive); Five Points Plaza Parking Lot (on the corner of 5th and Evans Street); Sup Dogs (Reade Street Loading Zone); A Time for Science (Ficklen Street).

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you