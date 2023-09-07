Dickinson Avenue Farmers and Makers Marketis an indoor, year-round market located in a 100-year-old former Cher-Cola bottling plant. The market sells items made or grown within 50 miles of Greenville and features a rotating seasonal selection of fresh produce, honey and sauces, succulents, handmade cards, chocolates, coffee, hand-carved wood tables and art.
Stop to smell the flowers at thePitt County Arboretum. There are 13 different gardens featuring wild flowers, perennials, herbs and more. It’s open seven days a week from dawn to dusk. Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Guided tours are available by appointment.
Admire a painting at theGreenville Museum of Art. It has a permanent collection of 19th and 20th century American works, as well as traveling exhibits from local, regional, and national artists.
Note that there is a free shuttle service available during game days. It runs in 30-minute loops for three hours before the game, during the game and two hours after the game. These are the four pick–up and drop-off locations: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (14th Street/College Hill Drive); Five Points Plaza Parking Lot (on the corner of 5th and Evans Street); Sup Dogs (Reade Street Loading Zone); A Time for Science (Ficklen Street).
